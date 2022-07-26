The community radio station will celebrate its second birthday at the end of this month and is celebrating with a move to DAB.

Within the last couple of years, Chief Radio has raised over £155,000 alongside the Sing in the City choirs for a variety of charities, and supported more than 800 independent and unsigned artists. Chief also launched an initiative to ensure care homes were connected during lockdown, donating 57 Alexa devices to the homes so that they could listen to founder Kirsty Baird with her Rock The Care Homes show on Sunday mornings.

Chief Radio also runs classes in the community for those who want to learn and develop skills in art and playing guitar. The organisation has recently concluded a free community choir funded by Leith Benevolent Association which enabled members of the community to come along every Saturday morning and sing at no cost.

Chief Radio train local people to present shows. If you are interested, then email kerry@chiefradio.com

Founder Kirsty Baird, BEM, said: ‘”here are a lot of good bands and artists out there from Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond that need airplay! We are also steeped in traditional music with Celtic and Folk here in Scotland. It should be heard.”

