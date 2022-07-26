Sign up now for a sponsored walk on 4 September 2022 to raise funds for children’s bereavement charity, Richmond’s Hope.

The walk will take place from 1pm beginning at Duddingston Kirk and following the road into Holyrood Park and around Arthur’s Seat. The road is closed at that time on a Sunday.

The walk should take around two to three hours and is deemed suitable for everyone. Dogs are welcome if on a lead.

There will be some cheering points along the way to keep walkers entertained and motivated and all who complete the 10k will receive a medal.

There will be food and refreshments at the end and a chance to meet up with other families.

Those who take part are asked to dress in rainbow colours representing the charity’s logo.

Sign up below and use JustGiving to set up your online fundraising page. All funds will be used by the charity to support bereaved children, young people and families who have lost someone dear to them.

www.richmondshope.org.uk

