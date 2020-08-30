The newest Scottish radio station is based in Edinburgh.

It was founded by Kirsty Baird who is ‘The Chief’ or Musical Director of the Edinburgh choir, Sing in the City.

They aim to play more than just one type of music, and will not be constrained by playing only the music in the charts. They intend offering opportunities to up and coming musicians and presenters, and will offer training at some point in the future too.

They were providing the musical backdrop to Leith Market on Saturday next to Custom House where we met station manager, and presenter of the 10am weekday slot Beatz, Kerry Thomson, and asked her to explain what it is all about:

To access Chief Radio just ask Alexa* or tune in online.

Chief Radio have already donated eight Alexa speakers to Scottish care homes so that they can listen to the Sunday morning show with Kirsty called Rock the Care Homes. She plays all the good tunes and will play requests too.

During lockdown when we asked for a view from your front door the Sing in the City members flooded us with TikTok videos of them singing Follow the Rainbows which went straight into the Scottish charts at Number 3. They are a force to be reckoned with, and this new radio station will have a big impact – not only on what you listen to but also on local communities – get your request played or donate a little to help them keep their good work going.

Oh and you can volunteer with them too. More information here

Kerry Thomson, Station Manager, Chief Radio. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

*For Alexa just enable this link on your Alexa app to allow it to play the shows for you.

