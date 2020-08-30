Here’s something new coffee lovers which became even more popular during lockdown.

Commercial coffee roaster, Blendly, is an online coffee marketplace dedicated to letting the customer easily access all the elements that make up their favourite hot drink. It’s offering those who love really good coffee the opportunity to develop their own signature brand, and have it delivered to their door to enjoy at home.

Blendly’s At Home Service is easy, with direct 24/7 online access online www.blendly.co.uk to a selection of the world’s best, sustainably sourced, coffee beans, paying just £4.99 a month, under the Barista At Home Plan.

The customer chooses the mix of beans, grind and roast to either create their own bespoke line, or they can match it to a favourite High Street brand. A repository lists existing blends of coffee, created by both individual coffee lovers, and many cafes, hotels, and restaurants all over Scotland who already use Blendly to create and supply their coffee. Look out for their Blendly QR code, displayed at the venue, which you can scan to order their coffee to be delivered next day to your door.

“During lockdown, at home customers were even more keen to access artisan food and drink products at the click of a button,” said Blendly Founder, Mark Wilson. “We experienced great demand, with the trend to create something unique to ourselves very strong, alongside a desire to access great coffee in a transparent and sustainable way. We want to keep on inspiring these consumers to create their own blends. Our one stop shop website provides all the advice and information they need to access new, fresh coffee tastes.”

www.blendly.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...