Hibs game against Aberdeen will go-ahead as planned following a COVID-19 scare.

Following a routine round of testing on Friday, a Hibs’ player returned a result which required further investigation.

This resulted in the club cancelling a planned training session for Saturday at the Hibernian Training Centre, with subsequent tests for the individual concerned conducted the following day reporting negative.

However, the player has been advised by the Scottish FA and the Scottish Government to self-isolate for the next 10 days.

The club has strictly adhered to all protocols.

Like this: Like Loading...