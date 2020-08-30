Police are appealing for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was injured after being knocked off his bike around 5.30pm on Friday afternoon on the A6124 Carberry to Whitecraig Road.

The boy who was cycling from Carberry towards Whitecraig was reported to have been knocked from his bike by a dark coloured Vauxhall make car, possibly a Signum or Astra model, leaving him with a serious arm injury which required hospital treatment.

The driver initially stopped to check on the boy, but left the scene prior to police arrival.

Scottish Ambulance Service. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Constable Paul Aitchison from Lothian & Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “This young boy has fortunately not received any life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident, however we need to trace the driver of the car involved.

“We understand that the car approached him from behind, and then drove off in the direction of Whitecraig. I’d appeal to the driver of this car to contact us so that they can assist us with our investigation.

“Anyone who saw the incident at the time, or who may have dash cam footage of the roadway capturing the vehicle around the time of the incident, should review the footage and pass any relevant film to officers.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2842 of 28 August.

