On Friday at 7:30pm St Mary’s Cathedral on Palmerston Place there will be a concert/vigil raising money for Ukraine.

Council Leader Cammy Day has been invited to speak at the event alongside Ukrainian community figures.

The evening will feature performances from the Ukrainian award-winning soloist of the Odessa Opera House, opera soprano Nadia Sychuk, and Kristina Avalyan, a 13-year-old pianist from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, will perform 2 pieces written by Ukrainian composers. There will also be Scottish and Ukrainian music performed by members of Edinburgh City Orchestra and conducted by Cristina Iscenco. This will be followed by speeches from local politicians/Ukrainian community figures followed by a vigil.

Speakers will include Council Leader Cllr Cammy Day, Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, Chair of Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) Edinburgh, Zhenya Dove, (Ukrainian activist), Nataliya Danova (Ukrainian activist), Yana Moiseieva (Ukrainian activist), Marjan Pokhylyy (Ukrainian activist).

Cllr Day said: “I am honoured to have been invited to speak at this event. To see the Edinburgh City Orchestra come together with Help Ukraine Scotland is inspiring and will raise vital funds for those impacted by the conflict. We stand in solidarity with all Ukrainians and are committed to creating the most welcoming environment possible for those arriving here in Edinburgh from Ukraine.”

