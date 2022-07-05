Borders speedway bosses have moved to ensure that fans can enjoy a double dose of their favourite sport this Saturday as Berwick FTS Bandits, powered by Keenwood Karpets, entertain Poole Pirates in the Championship on the same day that Glasgow Tigers host an afternoon Test Match between Great Britain and The Rest of the World.

A number of fans have contacted the Borders club saying that they hope to attend both meetings which has led the Bandits to push their traditional start time back by 30 minutes to 7.30pm.

Berwick promoter Gary Flint said: “We operate under strict planning conditions which impose a 9.30pm curfew on Saturday racing which is why, traditionally, we have always begun meetings at 7pm, but it makes sense to try give those travelling from Ashfield an extra half hour.

“Our track staff are experienced at keeping the show moving and we regularly fit 30 heats in under three hours on Championship/NDL double headers and we employ two paramedics and two ambulances to try and keep delays to a minimum in the event of any injuries.

“However, I would urge anyone coming from the Glasgow meeting to book their tickets online which will get them into the stadium with the minimum of delay when they arrive.” Book at www.berwickspeedwy/tickets

