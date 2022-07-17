Overnight carriageway closures will be in place on the A1 from 21 to 24 July, as part of the project to replace the joints on the bridge that carries the trunk road over the River Tyne near Haddington.

The northbound A1 will be closed between Abbotsview Junction and Thistly Cross Roundabout from 20:00 until 06:00 on the nights of 21 and 22 July. Northbound traffic will be diverted via the A199.

The southbound A1 will be closed between Thistly Cross Roundabout and Abbotsview Junction from 20:00 to 06:00 on the nights of 23 and 24 July, again with a diversion signposted via the A199.

Two lanes in each direction will remain open on the A1 during daytime hours.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Overnight carriageway closures are required on the A1 to allow us to safely install these bridge joints.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience. We ask them to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey if they need to travel on the A1 on these nights.”

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders including local authorities and Police Scotland in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

