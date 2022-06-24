On Friday Fleurs de Villes launched its FEMMES exhibition for the first time in Scotland at St James Quarter.

For the next 10 days, a series of fresh floral mannequins celebrating women from around the world including Mary Queen of Scots, Annie Lennox and Marilyn Monroe with be showcased throughout the Galleria at The Quarter.

Fleurs de Villes is working with local floral talent who will create the tributes based on an inspirational photo or painting of each woman.

Guests can tour the self-guided exhibit from Friday until 3 July.

Audiences of all ages, cultures and genders will have the opportunity to learn more about the women by scanning the QR codes on signs adjacent to each floral sculpture which will link visitors to accounts of their lives.

To celebrate the official launch of Fleurs de Villes, St James Quarter has three floral themed taxis and these will provide free trips between 12pm and 6pm to those who wish to visit the floral show between Friday and Sunday 26 June.

The taxis are wrapped in summer florals and can be spotted and hailed in and around Edinburgh, or booked directly through Central Taxis, at no cost if the destination is St James Quarter.

Nick Peel, Managing Director at St James Quarter, said: “We are delighted that Fleurs de Villes FEMMES has arrived at St James Quarter, the hub of the capital city. We could not be more pleased to have Fleurs de Villes FEMMES grace our Galleria and celebrate inspirational women from across the globe in such a spectacular fashion. We look forward to welcoming all of our guests down to see this incredible display.”

Like this: Like Loading...