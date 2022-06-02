Four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee are set to get underway in the capital.

The City of Edinburgh Council has spent £30,000 to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign, with £10,000 allocated to the council’s own events and £20,000 distributed to community groups throughout Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Council received 32 street party applications ahead of the extended bank holiday weekend.

Princes Street gardens will host live music and a carnival parade on Sunday as part of the festivities, and the city’s Lord Provost will light a beacon at Edinburgh Castle tonight – 70 years on from the Queen’s ascension, but 69 years to the day since she was crowned.

The council said there’s been a similar number of requests to hold traditional street parties in the city compared to the Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Road closures will be in place on residential streets over the weekend, with most community events planned for Sunday. As some are being held in parks, not all required Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTRO) to be granted by roads officers.

The roads closed to accommodate parties in Edinburgh over the weekend are listed below.

Friday 3 June

Alnwickhill Road, Liberton, between Cadogan Road and Leadervale (closed 9am – 9pm)

Cramond Avenue, between Cramond Gardens and Cramond Place (closed 2.30pm – 8pm)

Saturday 4 June

Campbell Avenue, Murrayfield (closed 12 pm – 10pm)

Netherby Road, Trinity, between Zetland Place and Lennox Row (closed 10am – 1pm)

Sunday 5 June

Buckstone Gardens, Fairmilehead (closed 2 pm-5 pm)

Belgrave Road, Corstorphine, between Clermiston Road and Belgrave Gardens (closed 12 pm – 6 pm)

Corstorphine Park Gardens, south leg (closed 10 am – 5 pm)

Murrayfield Avenue, between Henderland Road and dog-leg at Murrayfield House (closed 9 am – 11 pm)

Murrayfield Drive, between Murrayfield Road and Ormidale Terrace (closed 11 am – 8 pm)

Ormidale Terrace, between Murrayfield Drive and Kingsburgh Road (closed 12 pm – 9 pm)

Lismore Avenue, Meadowbank (closed 10 am – 5 pm)

Ulster Gardens, between Ulster Crescent and Ulster Terrace (closed 11 am – 9 pm)

Hillpark Avenue, Craigcrook, between Hillpark Drive and Hillpark Road (closed 12 pm – 7.30pm

Orchardhead Road, Liberton, between Orchardhead Loan and link road to Kirk Brae (closed 1 pm – 5 pm)

Morningside Place, between Morningside Road and Morningside Park (closed 10 am – 10 pm)

Brunstane Road, between Joppa Road and Dalkeith Street (closed 10.30 am – 9 pm)

Coillesdene Drive, Joppa, between Coillesdene Avenue and Coillesdene Crescent (closed 1 pm – 6.30 pm)

Woodside Terrace, Joppa (closed 1 pm – 5.30 pm)

Mansionhouse Road, Marchmont, between Grange Road and Dick Place (closed 11 am – 6 pm)

In addition to the community organised street parties across the capital this weekend, the council has a series of events arranged to mark the monarch’s milestone.

A beacon will be lit at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday evening by Robert Aldridge, the Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, along with the Army’s Commander of Edinburgh Garrison.

It will be one of 2,022 lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK overseas territories and commonwealth countries to mark the start of the jubilee celebrations.

And on Sunday in West Princes Street Gardens – where 35,000 flowers and plants have been used to create a ‘floral clock’ in honour of Her Majesty’s record time on the throne – festivities will be in full swing with live music from the Royal Marine Pipe Band, local act Love Music Community Choir and an Edinburgh Festival Carnival parade.

The council urges everyone to ‘dust off their best picnic blanket’ for the free event, which will also include a showing of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant broadcast live from London shown on big screen in the gardens.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost said: “The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic event and it was important to find a fitting tribute here in the Capital for those who wish to come together and celebrate the occasion.

by Donald Turvill Local Democracy Reporter

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.

Like this: Like Loading...