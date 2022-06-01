A beacon will be lit at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday as part of the many celebrations all over the world to mark HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The City of Edinburgh Council and the British Army in Scotland will collaborate with Historic Environment Scotland to mark the 70 years since Her Majesty was crowned in 1953.

More than 2,000 beacons will be lit as part of the official Buckingham Palace programme for the Jubilee weekend.

In the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and Commonwealth countries everyone will light a beacon at 9.45pm.

In Edinburgh the schedule is:

• 9.35pm: A young Army Cadet piper will play ‘Diu Regnare’, a unique tune specially written for the occasion by Piper Major, Stuart Liddell, the world’s leading piper.

• 9.40pm: An Army Cadet bugler will officially announce the lighting of the beacons with a specially written bugle call, entitled ‘Majesty’.

• 9.45pm: The beacon will be lit jointly by the newly appointed Lord Provost of Edinburgh and the Army’s Commander of Edinburgh Garrison.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge

The Rt Hon Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration. It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with music.

“What more fitting location for the lighting of a Beacon than from Edinburgh Castle where it can be seen from the streets below.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons and Associated Activities has been conceived and organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, and his dedicated team.

Bruno Peek LVO OBE OPR, Pageantmaster of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, more than 2,022 Jubilee Beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, UK Overseas Territories and within the Commonwealth countries on the first evening of the four-day Jubilee Weekend (on Thursday June 2, 2022). The Beacons will enable local communities to join together and pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way. It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and the unity of the nation and the Commonwealth. The Queen has lit up our lives for 70 years through her dedicated service and commitment. We would like to light up the nation and the Commonwealth in her honour.”

