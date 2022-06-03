Residents at Edinburgh home to have bumper weekend of celebrations.

An Edinburgh care home is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a jam-packed events calendar – including a visit from a local DJ and themed cocktails.

To mark the occasion, residents at Cramond Residence will be treated to a themed party with family, friends and members of the community invited to a grand garden celebration.

A DJ and singer will take to the stage throughout the afternoon, with food and drink stalls, themed cocktails, home-baked delicacies and weather permitting, a garden picnic.

In the lead up to the main event, residents have been making Union Jack hand held flags and will enjoy a Jubilee themed quiz coordinated by the home’s dedicated Lifestyle Coordinators. Residents will also be invited to help decorate the home with banners and bunting ahead of the event.

Client Liaison Manager and registered nurse at the 74-bedroom home, Christian Daraio, said: “The majority of our residents can remember exactly where they were when the Queen was coronated 70 years ago in 1953.

“It’ll be a special memory for not just out residents but staff and the wider community which is why we wanted to mark it properly – what better way to raise a toast to the Queen than with a party?

“We strive to make sure that our calendar of activities provides something for everyone, giving our residents endless possibilities to enjoy all the things they want to do on their own terms.”

The celebrations will coincide the launch of Cramond Residence’s Garden room – an area that will allow residents to spend time in the fresh air and surrounding nature whilst also socialising with others.

Christian added: “The garden room will be a great addition to the home’s existing high-end facilities and can be enjoyed by our residents for the first time as part of the celebrations this weekend. Fingers crossed the sun will be shining!”

A tombola and raffle will also take place on the day to raise funds for CHAS and Downs Syndrome Scotland.

Alison Newton, Operations Manager at Cramond Residence, said: “The Jubilee party will consist of a number of family-friendly activities, including face painting, a ‘pin the jewel on the crown’ and even a DJ. On arrival, kids will also receive a Jubilee goody bag.

“We have staff volunteering to come in and help on the day – even though they should be on their days-off – which we’re really grateful for!

“It’s shaping up to be a really great event and we’re delighted to be able to welcome family members and the local community back into the home after socialising was limited for the last two years”.

Established in 2018 at a cost of £8million and spread across three floors, Cramond Residence provides a range of activities specially designed to give residents a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support & relief.

Aside from its tailored activity programme, the home also provides bespoke physiotherapy sessions with boutique experts, as well as specialist dementia care which is delivered in an environment that combines luxury hotel living with the reassuring feeling of being in your own home.

Cramond Residence offers high quality care for up to 74 residents offering a small-group living concept in nine houses, with all residents enjoying an exceptional range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care from a highly-trained team.

Prices at the home start from £1,950 per week.

cramondresidence.co.uk/

Lynne Munro of Cramond Residence

