More than 500 golf prodigies will descend on five historic East Lothian courses

EUROPE’S largest junior golfing event returns to East Lothian for the first time in three years, with organisers and competitors promising to return better than ever before.

The U.S Kids Golf European Championship is the largest golf tournament of its kind across the continent and will see the next generation of golfing stars and their families come together for three days of fierce competition across 16 age groups.

The 2022 tournament will take place from 31 May to 3 June, across five of the county’s most renowned golf courses.

More than 500 junior golfers from five to 18 will tee off over Craigielaw Golf Club, Glen Golf Club, Longnidrry Golf Club, Royal Musselburgh Golf Club and The Musselburgh Golf Club.

Junior athletes from 46 countries will be represented, with the farthest talent traveling a mere 7331 miles from Santiago, Chile to compete in the prestigious tournament.

Chris Vonderkall, the Vice President of Tournaments said: “We are ecstatic to be back in East Lothian after being unable to hold the competition the past number of years.

“There has been a big surge in interest in golf through the pandemic, it is really a huge gesture that the clubs are so enthusiastic about hosting the tournament.

“We are extremely appreciative – and it means another generation of young golfing talent can experience the magic of golf on the East Lothian coast.”

U.S. Kids Golf Foundation was founded in 1996 and aims to bring kids across the world into the lifelong game of golf and the European Championship is a living embodiment of that mission.

The Foundation hosts 10 additional International Championships, including the Venice Open, the Caribbean Championship in the Dominican Republic, and the British Kids Championship.

Launching its first tournament in 2000, U.S. Kids Golf Foundation now runs more than 1,600 events each year including the prestigious World Championship at Pinehurst.

Like this: Like Loading...