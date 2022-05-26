A special after-hours event will be held on Friday, 15 July at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh – Her Majesty’s official residence in Scotland – in celebration of Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Jubilee Jive Late will take visitors back in time to the early years of The Queen’s reign through 1950s music, dance and fashion. Live performances will bring the Palace to life, with records spun by a gramophone DJ, a live jazz band and jive demonstrations. Fifties frocks and fashions are encouraged and vintage hairstyling experts will be on hand to help complete any outfit.

Holyrood Club dressed in 1950s clothes pose around Holyrood Palace – Photograph David Cheskin

Attendees will have the opportunity enjoy the Palace in the summer evening light and explore its historic State Apartments. This will include access to a special Platinum Jubilee display to see outfits worn by The Queen during previous Jubilees, where a curator will deliver short talks. Visitors will be invited to craft their own Jubilee memento or to try on replica historic garments in the dressing up corner. The Palace café will be serving refreshments and ticket holders will enjoy an exclusive 10% off all items in the Palace shop, including the official Platinum Jubilee commemorative ranges.

The Palace will also host to a number of special events over the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June. Families visiting the Palace from Thursday, 2 June – Saturday 4 June will have the opportunity to take part a range of Jubilee-inspired activities. Children will be invited to make a majestic crown, design their own medal or dress up as kings and queens.

On Thursday, 2 June, there will be short talks throughout the day marking the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation, exploring the historic significance of this event 69 years ago.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations – Photograph David Cheskin.

On Saturday, 4 June, members of the public will attend a free outdoor screening of the Platinum Party at the Palace which will be broadcast live by the BBC from Buckingham Palace. Amidst the stunning scenery of the Holyroodhouse gardens and the Salisbury Crags, attendees will picnic on the lawns whilst watching this spectacular event unfold on the big screen. The concert line-up includes Sir Rod Stewart, Queen, Sir Elton John and Diana Ross. This ticketed event is now fully-booked.

Platinum Jubilee Family Celebration

Thursday, 2 June – Saturday, 4 June 2022

10:30 – 15:00

All activities are included in a Palace ticket – suitable for all ages.

Coronation Day Short Talks will take place on Thursday, 2 June at 11:00, 12:00, 14:00 and 15:00

Jubilee Jive Late

Friday, 15 July 2022

18:15 – 21.15

£25.00 (adults)

Like this: Like Loading...