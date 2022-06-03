The University of Edinburgh has inducted three leading female figures from the worlds of hockey, hill and trail running, and rugby officiating into their Sports Hall of Fame.

Edinburgh alumni Sarah Robertson, Angela Mudge and Hollie Davidson have been honoured for their success at the highest level of their sport.

Referee Hollie Davidson. Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Scotland’s most decorated hockey player, Sarah Robertson, has achieved success at club and international level, including medal glory at the Olympics. She has been selected as captain for the Scottish Women’s Hockey Team at this year’s 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Despite coming late to mountain racing, and a physical disability in childhood, Angela Mudge has won Scottish, British and World Champion titles in hill and trail running. She works for Scottish Athletics to help develop the sport at a national level.

Hollie Davidson made headlines when she became Scottish Rugby’s first full-time female professional referee in 2017. Since then she has officiated at the highest level of the game including the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and United Rugby Championship and will be the first female official to referee a men’s Six Nations team in a test match with the Portugal v Italy game on 25 June.

Angela Mudge. credit ©FSA

The Hall of Fame inductees were welcomed by the University’s community of leading student sports stars during last night’s (Thursday 2 June) Blues and Colours Awards Dinner – Edinburgh’s annual celebration of sporting excellence.

Jim Aitken MBE, Director of Sport and Exercise at University of Edinburgh said: “It’s an honour to welcome these three inspiring women into our Sports Hall of Fame. Each has contributed immeasurably in their chosen sport and demonstrate the University’s place as a leading destination for gifted students wanting to pursue their academic and sporting ambitions.”

Launched in 2008 to honour and celebrate Edinburgh’s distinguished sports people, Edinburgh’s Hall of Fame now boasts 44 world-class athletes across 20 sports.

Sarah Robertson. © 2019 J.L. Preece

Previous inductees include six-time Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, Olympic gold medallist rower Dame Katherine Grainger, and Olympic 400 metre running champion Eric Liddell.

The University’s Performance Programme has supported many of Edinburgh’s elite athletes. The programme provides funding, tailored fitness conditioning and sports medicine care, access to top class competition and training facilities, alongside advice and flexible study options to help students succeed on the world sporting stage.

Like this: Like Loading...