Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) have unveiled a new-look women’s league structure on Friday ahead of the 2022/23 season..

With the SWPL 1 and 2 being administered by the Scottish Professional Football League from next season, SWF’s top tier will become the Championship, a competitive national league made up of eight teams, the membership of which is determined by specific criteria, such as commitments to youth pathways and player wellbeing.

Under that, a national League One will be made up of 14 teams.

There will be no relegation from the Championship after the first season, with two teams who have met minimum requirements promoted from league one to create a Championship League of ten criteria-compliant teams.

The new criteria will require clubs to provide sanitary products at games and work to support the wellbeing of players.

A meeting of the new league structure will take place on 4 July.

Scottish Women Football’s CEO Aileen Campbell | Colin Poultney/CollargeImages.

SWF CEO Aileen Campbell said: “Women’s football in Scotland is growing and reaching every part of the country.

“Our new Championship will represent an exciting and competitive contest among eight teams from right across Scotland, culminating in a prestigious trophy in its own right. I’m delighted that participating clubs have shown a commitment to the wellbeing of their players – things like ensuring sanitary products are available at training facilities – and providing player pathways, to give girls opportunities to play at a grassroots level.

“League One will also be a fiercely competitive league, with the prize of two places in the Championship up for grabs. As professionalism grows at the top of the game we need to ensure a route is there for every woman in the country to have the opportunity to participate and reach the top, and I’m confident the new structure will showcase the best our clubs have to offer.”

The new SWF Championship participating clubs: Ayr United, Dryburgh Athletic Women, Hutchison Vale WFC, Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC, Livingston WFC, Morton FC Women, Rossvale FC Women and Renfrew Ladies FC

The new SWF League One participating clubs: Airdrie Ladies FC, Bishopton FC Ladies, BSC Glasgow Women, Buchan Ladies FC, Dundee City West WFC, Edinburgh Caledonia FC, Edinburgh City Women, Falkirk FC Women, Giffnock SC, Grampian Ladies FC, Gleniffer Thistle Ladies, St Mirren Women, Stenhousemuir Women FC and Westdyke Ladies FC.

