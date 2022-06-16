The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland won an award at the Scottish Charity Awards run by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) announced in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

The organisation and wildlife conservation charity won the People’s Choice award at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Sally Magnusson at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the Scottish Charity Awards celebrate the best of the voluntary sector. This year’s shortlist included 44 individuals and organisations from charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups from all over Scotland. The winner of each of the eight categories was decided by a judging panel, with the ninth People’s Choice category winner decided by the public with more than 18,000 votes cast online.

BEn Supple left of Royal Zoological Society of Scotland accepts the award

Ben Supple, director of engagement and business development, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said: “I would like to thank everyone who voted for our charity and helped us win this prestigious award. We have been overwhelmed by the public support we have received during the pandemic and would like to dedicate this award to everyone who holds nature dear to their heart.”

The winners for the Scottish Charity Awards 2022 are:

People’s Choice award: The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

Trustee of the Year award: Ian Monteague – Fare Scotland

Pioneering Project award: The Access Hub – Simon Community Scotland

Climate Conscious award: Sustainable Thinking Scotland

Employee of the Year award: Claire Wadsworth – Scottish Families Affected By Alcohol And Drugs

Community Action award: FeldyRoo

Volunteer of the Year award: Nan Fotheringham – Coatbridge Citizens Advice Bureau

Campaign of the Year award: The Big Hare Trail – Leuchie House

Digital Citizen award: Leuchie House

Charity of the Year award: S.M.I.L.E Counselling

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of SCVO, said: “At SCVO we know that every day, voluntary organisations across the country are working tirelessly to support the people and communities they help, and are making an incredible impact. We are thrilled to have been able to join together in person to celebrate the achievements of our finalists and winners, after hosting the previous two years’ ceremonies online due to the pandemic. This year’s finalists have all demonstrated resilience, adaptability, and commitment to their communities and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate their successes. Thanks to our sponsors, the team at the Crowne Plaza, our host Sally Magnusson and everyone who made the 2022 Scottish Charity Awards so wonderful. Congratulations to all winners!”

