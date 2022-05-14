A tiny baby goat was born at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo on 3 May to first time parents Patrick and Janice.

The male kid, yet to be named by keepers at the wildlife conservation charity, has been entertaining visitors as he enjoys exploring his enclosure with mum, Janice, by his side.

Bagot goats are believed to be Britain’s oldest species of goat and are now finding a new role as important conservation grazers, clearing invasive scrub and woodland species to promote biodiversity in the ground, which is beneficial to other amazing animals and wildlife.

All photos courtesy of Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Like this: Like Loading...