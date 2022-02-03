The Western chimpanzee Masindi has celebrated her second birthday at Edinburgh Zoo.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has shared new images of the chimp. The Western chimpanzee is a critically endangered species.

As the youngest of the troop at the wildlife conservation charity’s Budongo Trail, Masindi spent her big day with presents filled with delicious treats including straw, peanuts, sunflower seeds and chickpeas.

Born on 3 February 2020 Masindi shares her name with the nearest town to the Budongo Conservation Field Station in Uganda, where RZSS has funded vital efforts to protect chimpanzees in the Budongo forest since 2005. This work is made possible thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

