A new cocktail led bar and restaurant will open on Frederick Street in the coming months in the space formerly home to Café Rouge.

There will be seating for 100 people inside and 26 outside on the heated terrace.

Photo – Chris Watt Web – www.chriswatt.com

This is the fifth 63rd+1st to open within a year and the company promises it will be the go to place to go for the business community as well as locals. There will be something to eat all day long inspired by the street food scene in New York, with smaller sharing plates. Coffee is of course on the menu and also weekend brunches to linger over.

The cocktail bar and restaurant first opened in Cobham Surrey in May 2021 followed by Glasgow in May. The concept is based on Fridays in New York which opened on 63rd+1st in 1965.

Robert B. Cook, CEO of 63rd+1st and proud Scot, said: “We are delighted to be bringing the fifth 63rd+1st to the capital of Scotland, a city we know well, and in doing so continue to share the 63rd+1st experience with guests from across this great city and region. Situated a stone’s throw from George Street, and a short walk from most of Edinburgh’s great hospitality venues, we simply love the location of our first Edinburgh venue.

“63rd+1st represents the coming together of people, culture, tastes and styles. Our menu will undoubtedly entertain and excite all our guests courtesy of fantastic cocktails created by a team of expert bartenders and our New York City street food inspired menu, all of which emphasises our brand premise that ‘Life Tastes Better Shared”.

“Whether it’s business or pleasure, student or tourist, you will be made to feel at home in our beautiful venue, which has been inspired by over 50 years of unique heritage and is guaranteed to be the place where ‘great things happen’.”

www.63rdand1st.co.uk

Photo – Chris Watt Web – www.chriswatt.com

Like this: Like Loading...