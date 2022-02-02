An enterprising young Edinburgh mum has established a parent-orientated online marketplace in order to make it easier to buy and sell quality second-hand children’s clothes.

Launched in September 2021, Worn In Wardrobe (WIW) was set up to make the circular economy both convenient and affordable for eco-conscious parents.

Its founder Madeleine said: ‘I want to provide convenience, both for sellers and shoppers. I am continually looking to improve the ease of engagement with the second-hand clothing market as well as providing a useful service and enjoyable online experience.’

To this end the WIW website ensures a slick, easy and reliable experience for users. Unlike other established marketplaces such as eBay, Facebook Marketplace and Vinted, WIW acts as a “middle man”, ensuring all goods are quality checked and valued according to its Seller’s Guide.

Photo provided by Madeleine founder of Worn in Wardrobe

After submitting an online form – or attending an in-person appointment in central Edinburgh – sellers receive a quote and can then decide whether or not they’ll send in the clothes. What is more, rather than waiting for individual items to sell piecemeal, parents can be guaranteed that once accepted, the clothes will be taken off their hands.

Worn In Wardrobe currently accepts children’s clothing from newborn up to 8 years of age in three categories: Economy, High Street and High-end. However Economy brands (supermarkets, Primark etc.) must be brand new.

Sellers have the option of receiving payment by Paypal, bank transfer or on the WIW gift card.

For more info: worninwardobe.com

Founder Madeleine with her daughter

