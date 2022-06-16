The New Edinburgh Orchestra will perform at St Serf’s Parish Church on Ferry Road on 25 June 2022.

The amateur orchestra is made up of around 80 players all based in Edinburgh and conducted by Tim Paxton.

The Summer Concert programme will include:

Hamish MacCunn Ballad Overture ‘The Dowie Dens o’Yarrow’ Mozart Piano Concerto no. 23 in A major K488

Solo piano: Susan Tomes César Franck Symphony in D minor

Susan Tomes has won numerous international awards as a pianist, both on the concert platform and in the recording studio, including several Gramophone Awards and the 2013 Cobbett Medal for distinguished service to chamber music. She grew up in Edinburgh and was the first woman to take a degree in music at King’s College, Cambridge.

As the author of six acclaimed books and a long-running blog, she has carved out a special niche as an interpreter both of music and of the classical performer’s life. Her most recent book, The Piano – a History in 100 Pieces, was published in 2021 by Yale University Press and launched with a concert at Wigmore Hall in London. It was a ‘Book of the Year’ in The Spectator, the Financial Times and The Scotsman, and it won a Presto Music Award.

Tickets online, on the door or from members of the orchestra.

https://www.wegottickets.com/event/548034#

