Holly Steiger claimed a double as Clydesdale Western maintained their promotion push in the EuroHockey Club Challenge II with a 3-0 victory over Ukraine side TSOP Kilos Boryspol in Turkey.

She struck after 15 minutes and from a penalty corner after 50 minutes with Karin Belch claiming the Scottish side’s second from a penalty corner after 45 minutes.

Coach Derek Forsyth has guided his squad to three straight wins and they play Turkish side Gaziantep Polisgucu SK on Monday.

Great Britain and Scotland international Amy Costello (pictured with green big by Nigel Duncan) claimed two goals from penalty corners after 45 and 47 minutes to secure a 2-0 win for the student side.

Coach Sam Judge has also claimed three straight wins in the tournament and they square-up to SV Arminen from Austria in their final game with promotion their target.

In Switzerland, Western Wildcats from Glasgow will play Cardiff & Met from Wales in Monday’s final of the EuroHockey Club Trophy II after a 3-0 success over OSHVSM HC Phoenix Zytomyr Region of Ukraine.

The Scots killed off the Ukraine side with two goals five minutes apart in the later stages.

Andrew McConnell fired the Auchenhowie men ahead after four minutes from a penalty corner but it took until the 45th minute for Hamish Galt to add No 2 and Fraser Calder completed the scoring five minutes later.

They meet an in-form Welsh side fresh from a 5-1 thrashing of SK Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic.

