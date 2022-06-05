On Saturday Linlithgow 1st XI took on table topping Morton at Boghall. Morton won the toss and decided to bat first on a excellent pitch for batting.

Morton came with a game plan to attack from the outset and started strongly with the opening pair putting on a partnership of 37 before the first wicket fell. Gordon Allan ran out the non-striker batsmen by deflecting the ball back onto the stumps from a ball that was punched straight back down the pitch.

The second wicket saw another strong partnership develop which left Morton sitting in a strong position at 80 for the loss of 1 from 23 overs.

Linlithgow battled hard in the field and took every catching chance that was offered and ultimately managed to restrict the visitors to a final total of 184 all out in 47 overs. The pick of the bowlers for the home side was part time bowler Craig Black. Black finished with fine figures of 5 wickets for 24 runs from 7 overs.

The home side set out like a train in response, smashing 36 from the opening 4 overs of the second innings. Craig Black was once again looking in supreme touch at the crease and with the support of wicket keeper batsmen Rory Saunders the home side raced for 66 for the loss of 1 wicket from the first ten overs.

Black then pulled his hamstring and struggled to run between the wickets meaning that he required a runner for the remainder of his innings. Struggling with his injury Black was ultimately bowled while trying to clear the ropes in consecutive deliveries. Craig top scored with 42 while Rory Saunders made 24 in double quick time.

The departure of Saunders to a smart catch by the keeper set in motion what is becoming an all to familiar collapse in the Linlithgow batting line up.

Linlithgow ended up being bowled all out in just 29 overs for 130 runs, thus losing the match by 54 runs. Another hugely disappointing defeat for Linlithgow as once again they failed to capitalise on the hard work of the bowlers in the first half.

Morton collected 20 points from the match while Linlithgow gained 7 bonus points in a losing cause.

Next weekend Linlithgow 1ST XI travel into Edinburgh to take on Penicuik in a 12 o’clock start.

Linlithgow 2nd XI took on Watsonians 3rd XI at Craiglockhart Terrace in Edinburgh on Saturday. Linlithgow skipper Andrew Graham won the toss and elected to bat first. Linlithgow made a strong start with Chris Ronalson scoring 49 runs before he was bowled by Gordon Ramsay with a sizzling delivery that sent stumps flying everywhere.

Chris Whitton scored a well made 33 runs, however no other batsmen made it into double figures and the visitors were bowled all out for 127 in 37 overs.

Watsonians came out swinging and lost a couple of quick wickets before a strong partnership saw the hosts run out winners by 4 wickets with 14 overs to spare. Pick of the bowlers for Linlithgow once again was Ramesh Duvvuri who finished with 2 wickets for 19 runs from his 8 over spell. Musician Bruce Kilpatrick and veteran Gary Kellet also finished with 2 wickets apiece.

Linlithgow 2nd XI collected 5 points from the match with Watsons taking home the maximum 20 points. Next weekend Linlithgow 2nd’s take on Holy Cross at Boghall in a 1pm start.

