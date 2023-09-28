East of Scotland cricket teams in the top three divisions next season will be encouraged to wear coloured clothing for matches under an Association directive.

For the remainder of the clubs the ruling is expected to come into effect from 2025 though next season would be optional so far as kit is concerned.

Reflecting on his first season as East Association president Kashif Hussain, of Heriot’s, said: “It is important we keep trying to make our game as attractive as possible and this step (which brings the leagues into line with the Premiership) should hopefully help.”

That is just one initiative promoted by Kashif who was the driving force behind an inter-district fixture played at Stenhousemuir in September which saw an East X1 led by himself defeat West counterparts.

And this could be forerunner to greater contact between the two districts and others.

At the outset of his presidency this year Kashif declared an intention to try to resurrect a Scottish National League. How has this aim progressed?

“The ball is rolling with the East committee in agreement and a favourable response from our clubs.

“I also had a chance to talk with my West counterpart during the inter-district fixture and what we need to do is work out what sort of structure would be involved, who would manage such a competition etc.

“From discussions there is certainly a platform to build on.”

A real highlight of the season past from an East perspective was the victory at Lord’s of the Carlton under-15’s in thefinal of a UK wide competition – the first Scottish side to achieve that feat at the home of cricket.

“What Carlton’s under-15’s achieved sets the standard, a blueprint for other clubs” said Kashif.

Finally, how has this Heriot’s 2nd X1 batsman found being a playing president in 2023?

“At first I wasn’t sure if I could give the time to being both an administrator and player but ultimately it made things a lot easier with regard to getting first hand information from players about what is needed to improve the game, what it is players want and how to progress cricket in the East of Scotland.”

In total the president played 17 East Championship matches for Heriot’s 2nds with a respectable batting average of 20.06 runs per innings.

East Select X1 who defeated West counterparts comprised

Back Row – Left to right:

Balram Yadav, Asifullah Khan, Danyal Shouqat, Tharuka De-Zoysa, Callum Martin, Sid Ponnari



Front Row – Left to right:

Senthil Nathan, Kash Hussain, Dinesh Tharanga, Craig Black, Kaushik Suresh

Like this: Like Loading...