Business opportunities await at Blindwells as part of a huge development on the site of a former open cast mine near Prestonpans.

That’s the advice of Jonathan Graham (pictured) of Hargreaves Land who explained that the development, described as a flagship residential site in East Lothian, is so much more than a housing development just off the A1 trunk road.

He hosted a stand at the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Expo at Eskmills in Musselburgh to alert attendees to what is in store in the vast site which has planning consent for 1,600 new homes, including 480 affordable properties.

The proposals include education facilities, a healthcare hub, local retail outlets and other services which their website says are “needed to establish a thriving new community”.

Graham said that Hargreaves Land are the master developer, master planner and funder of the site and there are three housing developers on site currently and the next plans being put forward are for what he described as the “town centre”.

They will include employment land and retail town centre uses and their planning application will soon be put forward and the local centre will include trade units, business space and Class Four studios right through to retail, convenience and office space.

There will be some residential property in the town centre as well. He added: “We are looking for potential tenants that want to come in and are interested in business space and we will have a flexible range of exciting commercial and retail opportunites coming forward and we are open for business.

“We are keen to speak to any interested parties that would like to become involved and be part of the new town. There are definitely opportunites for small businesses to become involved.

“Lots of flexible business space for up to around 3,500 sq ft will be available and that includes trade as well and there will be plenty of opportunities coming forward.”

Anybody can register an interest and Graham intimated that businessmen and women can check out opportunities at blindwells.co.uk where there are links to contacts.

