Scotland will host the women’s EuroHockey Championship, Qualifier A, at Glasgow’s National Hockey Centre next August 21 to 24 and the winner will compete at the EuroHockey Championships in 2025.

The Tartan Hearts are top seeds in the tournament and go in against Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Gibralter, Lithuania and Wales and the match schedule will be announced soon.

The last time Scottish Hockey hosted a women’s international tournament was in 2019 when the home side won gold at women’s EuroHockey Championship II.

The Scots recently finished seventh in the EuroHockey Championship in Monchengladbach, Germany, and Chris Duncan, Scotland’s head coach, said: “This is absolutely fantastic news. For our players, pulling on the Scotland jersey is an amazing moment, but there is an added feeling of pride doing that in front of a home crowd in a home tournament.

“The last time we competed in tournament hockey in Scotland was in the victorious 2019 EuroHockey Championships II where the crowd roared the players on, and the atmosphere incredible.

“This is something all of the team and staff can look forward to and gives a brilliant opportunity to continue to showcase our development as a nation and inspire the next generation of Scottish Hockey players.”

Barry Cawte, Scottish Hockey’s CEO, said; “To have the women play at home is such a good opportunity to get a passionate home crowd cheering them on.”

PICTURE: Flashback to celebrations in Monchgladbach, Germany, in the EuroHockey Championship. Picture courtesy of EuroHockey

Like this: Like Loading...