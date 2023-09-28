Eskmills’ promotional material says the space at Musselburgh provides businesses with a space to grow.

Nicole Pyper, head of development at Eskmills, told attendees at the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber Expo in the centre said that Eskmills bosses love to bring on businesses of all sizes that are looking for their first space.

And she added: “We bring you in on a lease that works for you and it is super flexible, we don’t lock you into ten years, and it gives you room to manoeuvre, and, once you are in here, we support you through the marketing, business development, the networking and business opportunities.

“We have space for one person right to 100 people and that is what we mean by a space to grow. You do not come here and outgrow Eskmills, we are here to adapt to you and create the space you need.

“We have got so many businesses here. We are super lucky to have a Nasdaq-registered company here, we have a micro-systems company which makes 30 per cent of the world’s micro-chip output and that is probably our biggest business here.

“Then we have so many industries here, we have care homes, we have chartered surveyors, we have accountants, we have designers, a job centre is based here and we have a restaurant and we have just brought on a new bakery business which will provide goods for hotels and restaurants in Edinburgh and they are also going to be opening a retail unit to service the local area and the wider community.

“There is probably not an industry we don’t have here and our website lists everybody but we are always looking for new and exciting talent.”

She added that the centre has lots of payment options and Pyper said: “We try to work with the business. It is not a case of this is our price and if you can’t afford it off you go. We always look at something that works.

“Hopefully, we can provide a space to grow. If you start in a smaller space, an affordable space, then we work with you to grow that into something bigger.”

There is free parking and an electric car charge point and there are bike routes and bus links and the train station is a ten minute walk away and then it is an eight-minute journey into the middle of Edinburgh.

Pyper said: “This space gives people the opportunity to not have to commute into town. If you live and work here in East Lothian can be good for your well-being and your lifestyle and this can be a really great opportunity.”

PICUTRE: Nicole Pyper pictured at Eskmills by Nigel Duncan

