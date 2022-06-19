Harbour 31 is a new neighbourhood planned by Forth Ports for a 10 acre site at Port of Leith.

The proposal is to build new homes, commercial and retail space, hotel and flexible work and office space with new public realm on the waterfront. A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted to the council on 26 May and there is now a period of pre-application consultation when members of the public can comment on the plan.

The first of the consultation events is to be held on 23 June online here where you can download presentation boards and join the live event and ask questions. The boards are also available below.

All feedback is due by 23 July. Or you may download the form and post it back to the developer.

