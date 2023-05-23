Construction has begun on a major part of the largest renewable hub in Scotland at the Port of Leith which is expected to be operational by summer 2024.

The new riverside marine berth is now being constructed as part of a £50 million project by Forth Ports.

The renewable energy hub will be built on a 175 acre site, easily accessed by Edinburgh Trams’ route to Newhaven. The site will be used for manufacturing, marshalling and logistics, supporting the country’s economic recovery and Scotland’s journey to net zero.

Forth Ports are behind the project as they own the land that the bespoke riverside berth will be constructed on. The berth will be able to take the largest offshore wind installation vessels because of its size and the sea depths of the Firth of Forth. The berth will have a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square metre. Specialist contractors GRAHAM are creating the berth immediately inside the dock gates. This means that any vessels do not have to enter the locked port itself leading to faster turnaround times. Forth Ports hope that the hub will be used when ScotWind build their anticipated pipeline for their fixed and floating projects as well as other planned developments.

Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive of Forth Ports, said: “The work under way in Leith will pave the way for Scotland to maximise the supply chain value and jobs from the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round. We are committed to playing our part in making Scotland’s renewables future a reality and the construction of this new berth in Leith is a significant step forward.

“Our major investment in Leith’s logistics and marine infrastructure will be crucial to the success of the Forth Green Freeport*. With existing and future offshore wind farm development plans in the North Sea, this renewables hub has the potential to support offshore wind construction projects for the next 30 years.”

The Leith Renewables Hub will be part of the Forth Green Freeport’s strategically located tax and customs sites which aim to reindustrialise central Scotland, bringing up to 50,000 high-quality green jobs by increasing trade and supporting the growth of businesses across the Firth of Forth.

On the land next to FirstStage Studios Forth Ports plan to build the Harbour 31 development providing a place to live and work.

Aerial view of the construction works to create a new riverside berth at Leith Renewables Hub. Pic Peter Devlin

George Harris, Section Engineer from GRAHAM at the site of the construction of Leith’s new riverside berth Pic Peter Devlin

CGI image of the new Leith riverside berth with a floating foundation and turbine.

