Construction has begun on a major part of the largest renewable hub in Scotland at the Port of Leith which is expected to be operational by summer 2024.
The new riverside marine berth is now being constructed as part of a £50 million project by Forth Ports.
The renewable energy hub will be built on a 175 acre site, easily accessed by Edinburgh Trams’ route to Newhaven. The site will be used for manufacturing, marshalling and logistics, supporting the country’s economic recovery and Scotland’s journey to net zero.
Forth Ports are behind the project as they own the land that the bespoke riverside berth will be constructed on. The berth will be able to take the largest offshore wind installation vessels because of its size and the sea depths of the Firth of Forth. The berth will have a heavy lift capability of up to 100 tonnes per square metre. Specialist contractors GRAHAM are creating the berth immediately inside the dock gates. This means that any vessels do not have to enter the locked port itself leading to faster turnaround times. Forth Ports hope that the hub will be used when ScotWind build their anticipated pipeline for their fixed and floating projects as well as other planned developments.
Charles Hammond OBE, Group Chief Executive of Forth Ports, said: “The work under way in Leith will pave the way for Scotland to maximise the supply chain value and jobs from the ScotWind offshore wind leasing round. We are committed to playing our part in making Scotland’s renewables future a reality and the construction of this new berth in Leith is a significant step forward.
“Our major investment in Leith’s logistics and marine infrastructure will be crucial to the success of the Forth Green Freeport*. With existing and future offshore wind farm development plans in the North Sea, this renewables hub has the potential to support offshore wind construction projects for the next 30 years.”
The Leith Renewables Hub will be part of the Forth Green Freeport’s strategically located tax and customs sites which aim to reindustrialise central Scotland, bringing up to 50,000 high-quality green jobs by increasing trade and supporting the growth of businesses across the Firth of Forth.
On the land next to FirstStage Studios Forth Ports plan to build the Harbour 31 development providing a place to live and work.
McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government
Lord Jack McConnell, former First Minister between 2001 and 2007, says he is “astonished” that local government has not been reformed in Scotland in the last three decades. It is 30 years since the last significant reform by then Scottish Secretary Ian Lang. At that time the two-tier system of regional and district authorities in…
Continue Reading McConnell “astonished” at lack of reform in local government
Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations
Grants of between £1,000 and £3,000 are available now to community focused groups from Edinburgh Community Solar Co-operative (ECSC). The ECSC Community Fund has reopened and grants are now available for community focused organisations in Edinburgh which would like to buy equipment. provide additional activities, provide education on reducing carbon or install a small-scale renewable…
Continue Reading Grants available from Solar Co-op for Edinburgh community organisations
Police issue appeal to find missing teenage girl
Police Scotland have issued an appeal for help in tracing a missing 13-year-old girl. Angel McDaid was last seen on Princes Street around 1pm on Monday 22 May 2023. She is from the Drylaw area of the city. Angel is described as being a white female, around 4ft 10in, of medium build, with shoulder-length brown…
Continue Reading Police issue appeal to find missing teenage girl
At Voodoo Rooms – Tennent’s Lager launch Limited Edition collaboration with Pieute
On Saturday Tennent’s Lager along with Edinburgh clothing brand Pieute will celebrate their collaboration at a special event at Voodoo Rooms. The clothing brand has created two unisex T-shirts embodying Scottish pride and creativity, and fans can only buy the designs at the event. The free event will bring both communities together to celebrate Scotland’s…
Continue Reading At Voodoo Rooms – Tennent’s Lager launch Limited Edition collaboration with Pieute
Latest on local sea and game fishing
Bass Rock Shore Angling League bosses have confirmed that the next leg of the Summer League is at Dunbar Harbour on Wednesday, May 24. Registration for leg three is at the harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and this is a pegged match. Elsewhere, West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) have…
Five things you need to know today
Music on Friday While the Brunton is temporarily closed they are working with Loretto School and Northesk Parish Church in Musselburgh to be able to present all the events on their programme. Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham will bring their new tour Phil & Aly to Northesk Parish Church on Friday 26 May at 7.30pm. With their musical magic and quick-witted humour they…