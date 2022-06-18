Ascot House is a small hotel and, the website claims, a big welcome. Yes, it is small but we didn’t receive a big welcome. Adequate certainly, but not gushing.

Notwithstanding that, it has free parking, wi-fi and it is a two-minute walk from the vast convention centre and only ten minutes from the bustling town centre.

Ideal, it is also quite easy to find and the beds in the cosy room were comfy, the room was clean and we enjoyed a modern bathroom with a good shower.

We couldn’t dine there as they were not cooking that evening, but the menu apparently features classic British food with an Ascot twist.

A mix of Victorian and modern architecture was noted, including a highly-impressive stained-glass window, and we slept soundly. In fact, we didn’t hear a squeak from our fellow guests, and there were several.

Breakfast picks for us were a full Yorkshire, a solid choice which included bacon, sausages, two eggs and tasty mushrooms with a plentiful supply of toast and coffee.

They also have a bar with a large screen TV. Sadly, they don’t have BT Sport and there was a significant football game on the night we stayed and so it was an early night for me.

Would we stay again? Certainly. It is almost half way between our home and relatives in London so it makes logistical sense and it is comfortable.

Ascot House, 53 King’s Road, Harrogate HG1 5HJ on 01423 531005

