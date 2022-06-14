On Sunday 19 June pop down to Bellfield in Portobello for a free event all about bikes.

Bikefest at Bellfield will explore what low carbon transport and travel means for Portobello with a bit of fun for all.

How many kids can you fit on a bike? Ever ridden an unusual cycle? Shall we get a bit more creative when thinking about low carbon travel?

E-cargo bikes and a range of other bicycles and tricycles will be available for a test cycle. Find free parts at the Bike Bits Swap Shop, get a Bike Health Check, security mark your bike with the Police, experience a Trishaw ride, learn how to get into car sharing, participate in a Yarn-Bomb your Bike workshop, sample smoothies made with the smoothie bike, see the Sparklewear fashion show and enjoy all the family- friendly activities.

There will also be a workshop ‘Reimagining Moving Around Porty’, between 11-12 at Bellfield Church. In this interactive workshop participants are invited to describe what they do and do not like about travelling to and in Portobello, and what improvements they would like to see, considering the needs of different people in our community. Anyone can sign up to this event via Eventbrite or just turn up on the day.

Bikefest at Bellfield also marks Clean Air Day on 16 June.

The theme for this year’s campaign is: “Air pollution dirties every organ in your body. Take steps to improve your health this Clean Air Day.”

The event is organised by Porty Community Energy and Action Porty and funded by the City of Edinburgh Council and The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland.

Porty Community Energy is a community organisation in Portobello (Edinburgh) interested in reducing carbon emissions and helping the community transition to low-carbon living.

Date: Sunday 19 June 11 am to 3pm

Location: Bellfield Street, Portobello Cost: Free

