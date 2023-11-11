The Friends of the George Cinema in Portobello – the C-listed building which locals want to save as a community asset – have been unsuccessful in their latest bid to buy the cinema.

They submitted an offer to the current owners on the basis of a formal valuation with plans to restore the building for use as a cinema, with funds provided by a private anonymous benefactor, the offer is not acceptable to the owner.

Chair of the Friends Mikey Davidson said: “We were naturally disappointed to have our offer rejected.

“It is sad to see the continued dilapidation of The George. Our aim remains to try and purchase the building and to restore it as a community asset, in line with the Vision we’ve outlined so we will continue to look at how this may be achieved.”

The Friends Steering Group now has twelve members with experience in a wide range of professions and has recently updated its Vision Document which you can read below.

Historic Environment Scotland has retained the building’s status as a C-listed building of historical and architectural interest, following the owner’s application to have the George delisted.

Friends of the George have asked local people for photos, artworks and memories of The George, and will show these in an exhibition in 2024 concentrating on the building and its special place at the heart of the Portobello community.

Everyone is invited to submit contributions by email (images as JPEG or PNG files only) to hello@thegeorge.org.uk

The Friends group will apply for charitable status in the next few weeks.

Loading…

George Cinema

Like this: Like Loading...