Billy Buckley finished in 16th position overall as Scotland ended the four-day competition in Sicily in 13th position in the world shore angling competition.

The Uddingston angler moved steadily up the table during the event featuring 21 nations and 116 anglers.

Scotland’s next best angler was Aberdeen-based Calum Culbert who was 51st while Nuno Santos, who struggled early on, ended as the third best member of the Tartan team finishing in 60th position.

Michael McLoughlin from Cumbernauld was 62nd and Barry McEwan from Port Seton was 73rd after slipping down the rankings in the final day at Catania/Messina.

Dutch angler Frank Penne won the individual title and The Netherlands completed a double when they surged to came from behind and pip Portugal for the world title with hosts Italy third. England finished sixth, Ireland, who were in the top three at one stage, slipped to seventh and Wales completed the event in 12th position.

Behind Scotland, sponsored by Ultima Sea, were Algeria, South Africa, Lithuania, Brazil, Gibralter, Poland, Chile and Germany.

PICTURE: Barry McEwan at Dunbar Harbour by Nigel Duncan

Billy Buckley who finished 13th

Calum Culbert

Michael McLoughlin

Nuno Santos who finished 60th

Like this: Like Loading...