On Father’s Day, enjoy a feast fit for a king at The Broughton.

Treat your dad on Sunday 19 June to an epic Sunday roast at one of the Sunday Times’ top 30 roasting spots in the UK, and of course you could always go with him.

And at 7.30pm, put your Dad to the test and see how good his general knowledge is in the Broughton’s weekly Sunday pub quiz with Goose’s LIVE Quizzes.

The Broughton’s famous “Sundays are Special” menu is available from 12pm to 5pm.

Be quick, when the roasts are gone, they’re gone, and you’ll need to wait a whole week before you can get your hands on them again. With favourites such as Roast Dry Aged Beef, Yorkshire pudding and duck fat roast potatoes, Rolled black pudding stuffed Ayrshire pork belly with apple sauce or a vegetarian option of Roast butternut squash, toasted hazelnuts, feta, cavolo nero and spiced seed, the “Sundays are Special” is the Broughton’s most popular menu so make sure you get down early and make this Father’s Day one to remember.

The Broughton Bar and Eatery owner, Stefano Pieraccini said: “Whether you’re looking to impress your dad, grandparent or other father figure, our Sunday Roast at The Broughton Bar and Eatery offers refined comfort food and a delicious Sunday Roast to celebrate Father’s Day. In addition, we invite everyone in the family and the surrounding neighbourhood to participate in our big Sunday quiz night!”.

Missed out on the roast? Fear not with dishes such as Natural Smoked Haddock, Saffron Risotto and the famous Broughton Burger, there’s something to suit all taste buds at neighbourhood hang-out, The Broughton.

Book now https://www.thebroughtonbar.com/

The Broughton Public House and Eatery, 46-48a Broughton St, Edinburgh EH1 3SA.

