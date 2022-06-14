The restaurant and bar, Commons Club, located inside the newly opened Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, is now open to non-residents.

Reservations can be made on the hotel’s website

On two floors, Commons Club is designed to be a playful, yet sophisticated, environment for guests to eat and drink in the heart of the capital and will use contemporary Scottish seasonal cuisine with the freshest produce straight from Scotland’s local larder for diners.

Newly appointed Executive Chef, Steven Wilson, has created a menu that will cater to all tastes. For starters, guests can enjoy an array of stunning dishes including, Ceviche with line-caught & cured wild seabass, shaved fennel, dill, nashi pear & green olive puree; Wagyu Tataki with Scottish wagyu beef “Tataki style”, fried garlic, ponzu green onion puree & parsnip crisp and Risotto with Scottish farm spelt & barley risotto, baby morels, lightly-roasted almonds & shaved fresh summer truffle.

As a main course the choice is between Halibut with pan-seared Gigha halibut, confit aromatic farm seasonal vegetables in a light saffron & Shetland blue mussels velouté, slow roast Perthshire chicken “dinner” with fondant potato, baby leek, morel mushrooms & fresh peas, crispy chicken & Pata Negra croquet, bread sauce, roast chicken jus & chive oil and Isle of Mull seaweed tortellini pasta filled with wild herb ricotta, clay oven-roasted artichoke, pea & feve etuvée, vegetarian parmesan air.

Guests can also explore a range of bespoke cocktails created with locality in mind, helping to bring a sense of Scotland into each of the flavours. From a ‘Breakfast in the Highlands’ made with Glenfiddich 15 Single Malt Whisky, Brown Butter, Toasted Oat Amontillado Sherry, Heather Honey and Bittered Sling Kensington Aromatic, to a ‘Queen Street’ made with Bacardi Carta Blanca Rum, Martini Reserva Ambrato, Lemon, Celery Bitters and Islay mist, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Commons Club is in the new Virgin Hotels Edinburgh in India Buildings in the Old Town. The finished hotel will feature 222 Chambers and Grand Chamber Suites and multiple dining and drinking outlets, all with their own unique space and distinct design. Accompanying Commons Club later in the year will be Eve, a vibrant, all-day dining space, offering a progressive approach to late night entertainment in Edinburgh. The hotel site is also home to a 19th century church, known as Greyfriars Hall, that is being beautifully restored and repurposed as a special event venue. In addition, the hotel will offer a rooftop sanctuary with unobstructed Edinburgh Castle views.

Scott McArdle, General Manager of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, commented: “Edinburgh is such an iconic city and we’re thrilled it will be the home of our flagship restaurant and bar within the first Virgin Hotels in the UK and across Europe. Commons Club is a unique offering that will complement the current offering of the hotel. The food and drink menus will bring an array of local flavours to the table and can’t wait to welcome everyone in to try them.

Steven Wilson, Executive Chef of Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, said: “After years of travelling the world and working in some unforgettable restaurants and hotels, I’m so excited to be back in my hometown and to be part of this iconic opening in Edinburgh.

“We really do have access to the highest quality local produce right on our doorstep in Scotland and that’s something the menu at Commons Club celebrates. Guests will enjoy our timeless menu that will continue to evolve with the seasons, keeping them coming back time and time again.”

All guests can sign up for the brand-wide guest preferences and loyalty program ‘The Know’, which grants a personalised hotel experience that allows for access to room upgrades, member rates, special events and a complimentary cocktail hour in Commons Club – all when booking directly with Virgin Hotels. All Chambers and Suites have integrated tech capabilities, which can control lighting, thermostats, TVs, and order room service directly via the mobile app, Lucy which is exclusively available to Know members. Lucy also gives guests the ability to check in prior to arrival and can be used as an access key to their Chambers. Chambers are also pet friendly, with complimentary ‘pet-menities’ available, including dog beds and food and water dishes.

