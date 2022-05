On Sunday actor Sam Heughan joined the motorbike riders who were taking part in the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Ride in Edinburgh.

Thousands of others were also taking part in cities all over the UKwearing their finest clothes. The ride draws attention to the one million men who die each year either from suicide or from prostate cancer and raises funds for cancer charities and also for their official charity partner Movember.

The ride has raised around £4 million for Movember this year.

Sam Heughan at the start of the 11th annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, a global event which brings together the motorcycle community, across 107 countries, to raise funds for men’s health charity Movember, Old Street, London. PHOTO: Euan Cherry/PA

