SGB Championship: Plymouth Gladiators 48, Edinburgh Monarchs 42

Edinburgh Monarchs inconsistent form surfaced again when they skidded to a 48-42 defeat at Plymouth Gladiators.

The visitors went eight points behind early but levelled at 21-21 after seven races before being hit by back-to-back 5-1 scorelines in Heats eight and nine.

Monarchs closed the gap to four after heat 11 but a 4-2 in the next race for the home side followed by a 5-1 in Heat 14 secured the win for the home side.

Skipper Sam Masters won four of his six races for 16 points and Josh Pickering was next best with nine points.

Chris Harris, who rides for Berwick Bandits, only collected three points guesting at No 1 for Gladiators but Ben Barker claimed 12 points and Reserve Ben Morley ten points in a hard-earned win.

