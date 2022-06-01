Two East Lothian businesses are whipping up a deal to support more people in the local community who are struggling with the cost of living crisis and give them an opportunity to enjoy a fun day out.

Musselburgh Racecourse is partnering with ice cream company S.Luca to offer racegoers a discounted meal when they purchase certain tickets at the racecourse over the next three months.

Anyone who purchases a concession ticket will be able to present this at the Musselburgh branch of S. Luca to get 10% off their meal. S. Luca is also offering a free ice cream for all children who attend the races over the Jubilee weekend.

Concession tickets will be reduced to £15 over both days of the Jubilee weekend, saving £15 on Saturday and £10.00 on Sunday. This discount will continue over the next three months except for Ladies Day in August. All concession racegoers on 4 June will receive a complimentary concession ticket to the racing the next day.

Bill Farnsworth, General Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “In a bid to help the local community during this difficult period, we were keen to partner with our friends at S.Luca to provide an offer over the summer that would help as many people locally get access to a fun day out.

“We hope this offer over the next three months allows more people, particularly those who have been hit the hardest to come along and enjoy their day at the races with a delicious meal at the end of it.”

Jane McGhie at S.Luca, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Musselburgh Racecourse to offer discount to those who are going along to the races this summer. We want to do everything we can to keep costs down for people at a time when prices are high across the most basic amenities.”

The concession ticket (£15 on all days except for Ladies Day) offer will continue for three months (finish end of August) and can only be purchased at the gate on race day with a form of valid ID.

Tickets here on Musselburgh Racecourse site.

Like this: Like Loading...