Edinburgh Judo Club player 20-year-old Jason Davis has been selected by Judo Scotland to take part in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this summer.

His position as reserve is recognition of all the hard work he has put into training over the years, and all of his achievements since taking up the sport with Edinburgh Judo Club at the age of four. Just before the pandemic he became Irish and Scottish Judo Champion, and recently he won bronze at the British Senior Championships, having just moved up to senior level.

And to help him on his way the Piersfield Terrace branch of Morrisons are supporting the Edinburgh club star’s nutrition and diet to make sure Jason is in tip top condition.

The store is supplying him with a high protein diet every week with steak, chicken, mince, roast beef, porridge, vegetables and rice every week until the games.

Greg Slight manager at Morrisons on Piersfield Terrace said: “We were approached by Jason and his mum, who were interested in what we could do, if anything, to support Jason on his journey to the Commonwealth Games.

“As a store, we have been able to help Jason by providing him with healthy food to support him in his training. This is a great opportunity for the store to support a local athlete and we are delighted to have been able to do so.

“We wish Jason and his family all the very best with the Games and the future. We are all rooting for him.”

Gillian Lawson Community Champion at Morrisons said: “Jason is an amazing boy. He has worked hard to get where he is. I am so honoured as a community champion we can help him on his way to the Commonwealth Games.”

Jason with former Olympian judoka and coach, Billy Cusack

Jason’s mum, Jacki, is rightly proud of her son. said: “Jason has shown considerable commitment and dedication his entire life to fulfilling his dream of becoming an Olympic champion. His coaches say he has the potential and is on track. It goes without saying that we are extremely proud of him. He is a genuinely caring and nice lad who has been helping out due to illness in the family by doing the weekly shopping for us.

“Greg the manager and Gillian the Community Champion have been so kind to Jason. Nutrition is key to him and this is a great help for us.”

Jacki Davis

Jason at a British Judo event in Wolverhampton

