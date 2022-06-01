The former Castle Campbell Hotel in Dollar – built as a Coaching Inn in 1822 – has been turned into luxury serviced apartments.

Trading as West Burnside Apartments, the redevelopment offers seven luxury apartments and two townhouses.

Aiming at both business and leisure clients, the building has been brought to life by property developers, Neil and Marie Munday. Features in the properties include bathrooms with deep roll top baths, fully equipped kitchens with luxury branded appliances, dedicated parking, utility room provision, and reliable wifi throughout. Two of the kitchens have six seater breakfast bars, making them ideal for the family market. West Burnside 11B offers a Children’s Gaming Room, plus a bedroom with bunk beds. With large open plan living spaces throughout, coupled with beautiful views of Castle Campbell and the Dollar Burn, the apartments present a desirable place in which to stay, whether on a short or longer term let with more privacy, space and flexibility than a hotel.

“We have half of these stunning apartments aimed at the longer term rental market, with the other half covering shorter term leisure stays,” said Neil Munday.

“It’s been very busy. We enjoy the perfect location here in picturesque Dollar with easy access to Stirling, the Hillfoots and Edinburgh.”

“An aparthotel concept like this is becoming more and more popular,” said Neil. “As investors and property developers currently seeking more building like this to develop, time is money so we wanted to ensure that we were maximising our bookings and our exposure in the marketplace.”

Neil explained that he had brought in a specialist business, Accommodation Services, to handle a dedicated reservations service for the apartments.

Part of the Stirling based Fusion Group of Companies, Accommodation Services are a “one stop shop” for hospitality owners and investors, designed to maximise their revenue streams. Offering a comprehensive list of dedicated services to the hospitality and leisure industries, the business also offers Corporate Restructuring support, together with the more practical services of property maintenance & landscaping, property protection & security, and utilities and hospitality procurement.

Other support services include ensuring business continuity, uninterrupted sales process, holiday cover and business overflow. Accommodation Services can provide a completely bespoke package tailored to a business’ exact needs, or work under a more conventional basis.

“Having Accommodation Services on board for our reservations and marketing support means we have more time to spend on other tasks,” said Neil. “Our push is to drive occupancy and ensure that West Burnside is connecting with online travel agents and so on. In the short time that Accommodation Services have been working with us they have already impressed us with their expertise in this field.”

Accommodation Services, which works with hotels, serviced apartments, self catering parks, and B&Bs all over Scotland, has experienced a twelve fold growth in the past year.

