Known for its showcasing and support of top entertainment acts from across the country, including an increasing number of local Fife acts, Pettycur Bay Holiday Park has announced details of some key shows coming up in June.

Popular Little Mix Tribute group, Little Fix, will appear in The Images entertainment suite on Sunday 5 June, with the Ultimate Double Tribute Show of Meatloaf and Tom Jones from Robert T Leonard on 11 June. Whilst both of these shows are the showcase ticketed events for the month, the park hosts a variety of shows & entertainment sessions every week, featuring a variety of other professional vocalists and groups, alongside karaoke, quiz nights and Family Fun. All are completely free to attend and are open to the public too, not just park residents.

Said Laura Wallace from Pettycur Bay, who puts together the entertainment schedule: “Our Images Suite, the location for the vast majority of our shows, is a £100,000 facility that is the real jewel in the crown for our park. We love to provide a good mix of entertainment for guests and members of the public alike and very much hope that they enjoy what is coming up in June.”

Laura added: “As a venue we showcase around 150-170- acts every year, using a couple of trusted agencies as a supplier of talent, EM Kay Entertainments in Broxburn and Entertainment Express in Glasgow.”

“In terms of the number of shows we put on, we’re actually on a par with giants like Haven, if not even more so. We are using many more Fife based acts too, as we feel it’s important to give local talent a chance to shine, and so far, feedback has been very positive.”

Laura finished by saying: “Now that things are back to normal in the hospitality sector, Images will be used on almost one hundred days of the year. Catering for groups of up to 350 people, it’s normally used in conjunction with both our Ovations suite and the family room.”

“It’s of a comparable quality to any other venue across Fife in its technical capability.”

For further details and to book tickets for Little Fix and the Ultimate Double Tribute Show, please go online to https://www.pettycur.co.uk/events.asp

