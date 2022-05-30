The company which specialises in electric last mile delivery vehicles, Zoomo, has begun an offer for Deliveroo cyclists in Edinburgh.

There are discounts of up to 80% available for three months to get the cyclists on their bikes in the capital. Zoomo say their bikes are safe, efficient and affordable building on their business of light electric vehicle solutions purpose built for the delivery worker. The company uses commercial grade components, and offers flexible financing, tech enabled security features and also an on demand service. Their claim is that each Zoomo e-bike saves an average of 5 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year when compared to a car being driven 500km a week.

We met Mo one of the Deliveroo cyclists on Saturday in The Meadows. He said that he loves his bike and has sold his car as it makes life cheaper and easier.

Mo, a cyclist with Deliveroo in Edinburgh PHOTO ©The Edinburgh Reporter

Andy Batty, UKI Operations Director, Deliveroo said: “I’m really excited to be in Edinburgh today to announce the partnership between Deliveroo and Zoomo. Launching the Zoomo collaboration will enable Deliveroo riders to navigate Edinburgh’s hilly terrain using market leading e-bikes, making it even easier to deliver great food all over Edinburgh. We hope that the introduction of world leading technology, along with compelling introductory offers, will appeal to both new and existing riders, supporting our significant growth in the city.”

Nicolas De Juniac, UK General Manager, Zoomo said: “We’re confident at Zoomo that Edinburgh will soon be known as the go-to destination for considered, modern transport. With its hills, cobblestone streets and dense cityscape, combined with an ambition to create cleaner cities via low emissions zones, we’re so excited to work with Deliveroo to play our part in helping Edinburgh realise its clean transport potential.”

Deliveroo riders can learn more about how to ride with Zoomo here:

https://www.ridezoomo.com/uk/edinburgh-launch

