In Ward 3 there are three councillor positions and while two of those elected in 2017 stood for re-election, there was a shock when former Conservative councillor, Mark Brown, was not re-elected.

Brown, a Conservative favourite of Ruth Davidson, was the definitive hardworking local councillor.

Cllr Claire Bridgman who was elected as an SNP councillor in 2017 resigned the whip during her term and stepped down.

The electorate totals 18,822

Votes cast 9,560

Turnout 50.8%



Name Political Party Stage elected Robert Aldridge Liberal Democrats 1 Euan Hyslop SNP 5 Edward Thornley Liberal Democrats 7

These are the candidates who stood for election in 2022:

Scottish Liberal Democrats – ALDRIDGE, Robert Christopher

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – BROWN, Mark

Scottish National Party (SNP) – HYSLOP, Euan

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – JOHNSTON, Eileen

Labour and Co-operative Party – OKORO, Nkechi

Scottish Green Party – SCOTT, Anne

Scottish Libertarian Party – SMITH, Gary

Scottish Liberal Democrats – THORNLEY, Edward John

2017 results

The councillors elected in 2017 were:

Robert Christopher Aldridge – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage one

Claire Bridgman – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage one

Mark Brown – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage two

Electorate: 18,321

Votes cast: 9,556

Turnout: 52.2%

