In Ward 3 there are three councillor positions and while two of those elected in 2017 stood for re-election, there was a shock when former Conservative councillor, Mark Brown, was not re-elected.
Brown, a Conservative favourite of Ruth Davidson, was the definitive hardworking local councillor.
Cllr Claire Bridgman who was elected as an SNP councillor in 2017 resigned the whip during her term and stepped down.
We apologise for the lack of any photos of the successful councillors in this ward but the result was announced without us hearing it.
- The electorate totals 18,822
- Votes cast 9,560
- Turnout 50.8%
|Name
|Political Party
|Stage elected
|Robert Aldridge
|Liberal Democrats
|1
|Euan Hyslop
|SNP
|5
|Edward Thornley
|Liberal Democrats
|7
These are the candidates who stood for election in 2022:
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – ALDRIDGE, Robert Christopher
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – BROWN, Mark
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – HYSLOP, Euan
- Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – JOHNSTON, Eileen
- Labour and Co-operative Party – OKORO, Nkechi
- Scottish Green Party – SCOTT, Anne
- Scottish Libertarian Party – SMITH, Gary
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – THORNLEY, Edward John
2017 results
The councillors elected in 2017 were:
- Robert Christopher Aldridge – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage one
- Claire Bridgman – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage one
- Mark Brown – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage two
Electorate: 18,321
Votes cast: 9,556
Turnout: 52.2%