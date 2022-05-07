In Forth Ward there are four councillor positions and only two of those elected in 2017 are standing again – Labour’s Cammy Day and Conservative Jim Campbell.

Eleanor Bird stepped down from politics and George Gordon was not reselected by the SNP.

Conservative councillor Jim Campbell was a casualty here, despite attracting 15.1% of the first preference votes. Cllr Cammy Day is the leader of the Edinburgh Labour Group which is now the second largest on the council. Whether a formal coalition or some other arrangement is made remains to be seen as “chats” between group leaders begin on Saturday.

Despite the no coalition directive from the Labour leader it seems that the local Edinburgh group leader may disregard that… pic.twitter.com/c7ZtVY6jr3 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) May 6, 2022

The electorate totals 24,934

Votes cast 10,733

Turnout 43%

Name Political Party Stage elected Cammy Day Labour 6 Sanne Dijkstra-Downie LibDem 3 Stuart Dobbin SNP 5 Kayleigh O’Neill Green 8

These are the candidates who stood in Forth Ward:

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – CAMPBELL, Jim

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – CAMPBELL, Linda Lenora

Labour and Co-operative Party – DAY, Cammy

Scottish Liberal Democrats – DIJKSTRA-DOWNIE, Sanne

Scottish National Party (SNP) – DOBBIN, Stuart

Scottish National Party (SNP) – GOOCH, Carrie

Women’s Equality Party – HEATHCOTE, Kerry Elizabeth

Scottish Green Party – O’NEILL, Kayleigh

2017 results

In 2017 the councillors elected included:

Eleanor Bird – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage six

Jim Campbell – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one

Cammy Day – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage four

George Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage eight

Electorate: 23,348

Votes cast:10,613

Turnout: 45.5%

Cammy Day re-elected to Forth Ward

Kayleigh O’Neill who has been elected as a Green councillor in Forth Ward

