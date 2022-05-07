In Forth Ward there are four councillor positions and only two of those elected in 2017 are standing again – Labour’s Cammy Day and Conservative Jim Campbell.
Eleanor Bird stepped down from politics and George Gordon was not reselected by the SNP.
Conservative councillor Jim Campbell was a casualty here, despite attracting 15.1% of the first preference votes. Cllr Cammy Day is the leader of the Edinburgh Labour Group which is now the second largest on the council. Whether a formal coalition or some other arrangement is made remains to be seen as “chats” between group leaders begin on Saturday.
- The electorate totals 24,934
- Votes cast 10,733
- Turnout 43%
|Name
|Political Party
|Stage elected
|Cammy Day
|Labour
|6
|Sanne Dijkstra-Downie
|LibDem
|3
|Stuart Dobbin
|SNP
|5
|Kayleigh O’Neill
|Green
|8
These are the candidates who stood in Forth Ward:
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – CAMPBELL, Jim
- Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – CAMPBELL, Linda Lenora
- Labour and Co-operative Party – DAY, Cammy
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – DIJKSTRA-DOWNIE, Sanne
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – DOBBIN, Stuart
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – GOOCH, Carrie
- Women’s Equality Party – HEATHCOTE, Kerry Elizabeth
- Scottish Green Party – O’NEILL, Kayleigh
2017 results
In 2017 the councillors elected included:
- Eleanor Bird – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage six
- Jim Campbell – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one
- Cammy Day – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage four
- George Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage eight
Electorate: 23,348
Votes cast:10,613
Turnout: 45.5%