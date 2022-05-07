In Forth Ward there are four councillor positions and only two of those elected in 2017 are standing again – Labour’s Cammy Day and Conservative Jim Campbell.

Eleanor Bird stepped down from politics and George Gordon was not reselected by the SNP.

Conservative councillor Jim Campbell was a casualty here, despite attracting 15.1% of the first preference votes. Cllr Cammy Day is the leader of the Edinburgh Labour Group which is now the second largest on the council. Whether a formal coalition or some other arrangement is made remains to be seen as “chats” between group leaders begin on Saturday.

  • The electorate totals 24,934
  • Votes cast 10,733
  • Turnout 43%

FULL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS AT FOOT OF ARTICLE

NamePolitical PartyStage elected
Cammy DayLabour6
Sanne Dijkstra-DownieLibDem3
Stuart DobbinSNP5
Kayleigh O’NeillGreen8

These are the candidates who stood in Forth Ward:

  • Scottish Conservative and Unionist – CAMPBELL, Jim
  • Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – CAMPBELL, Linda Lenora
  • Labour and Co-operative Party – DAY, Cammy
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – DIJKSTRA-DOWNIE, Sanne
  • Scottish National Party (SNP) – DOBBIN, Stuart
  • Scottish National Party (SNP) – GOOCH, Carrie
  • Women’s Equality Party – HEATHCOTE, Kerry Elizabeth
  • Scottish Green Party – O’NEILL, Kayleigh

2017 results

In 2017 the councillors elected included:

  • Eleanor Bird – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage six
  • Jim Campbell – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage one
  • Cammy Day – Scottish Labour Party – elected at stage four
  • George Gordon – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage eight

Electorate: 23,348
Votes cast:10,613
Turnout: 45.5%

Cammy Day re-elected to Forth Ward
Kayleigh O’Neill who has been elected as a Green councillor in Forth Ward

