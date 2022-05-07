In Inverleith there are four councillor positions and two of those elected in 2017 did not stand again.

These included Gavin Barrie, who has just completed two terms as a councillor stepped down as he resigned the SNP whip during the term of the SNP/Labour coalition, and Conservative group leader, Iain Whyte who moved to what he hoped would be a safe seat in Craigentinny/ Duddingston. Cllr Max Mitchell held on to what was left of the Conservative vote here, but the vast share of the vote went to self declared “waste warrior and pavement pedant”,Cllr Hal Osler.

The electorate totals 24,608

Votes cast 13,542

Turnout 55%

Cllr Hal Osler was elected at Stage 1
Cllr Vicky Nicolson elected in Inverleith
Cllr Jule Bandel elected in Inverleith Ward
NamePolitical PartyStage elected
Jule BandelGreen10
Max MitchellConservative7
Vicky NicolsonSNP7
Hal OslerLibDem1

These are the candidates who stood in the 2022 election in Inverleith:

  • Scottish Green Party – BANDEL, Jule
  • Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HERRING, Stuart
  • Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – HOLDEN, Phil
  • Scottish Libertarian Party – LAIRD, Tam
  • MCNAMARA, Stephen
  • Scottish Conservative and Unionist – MITCHELL, Max
  • Labour and Co-operative Party – MUNRO-BRIAN, Mhairi
  • Scottish National Party (SNP) – NICOLSON, Vicky
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – OSLER, Hal
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – WOOD, Malcolm Alexander

2017 results

The councillors elected were:

  • Gavin Barrie – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage four
  • Max Mitchell – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage four
  • Hal Osler – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage four
  • Iain Whyte – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage eight

Electorate: 24,275
Votes cast: 13,714
Turnout: 56.5%

