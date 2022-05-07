In Inverleith there are four councillor positions and two of those elected in 2017 did not stand again.

These included Gavin Barrie, who has just completed two terms as a councillor stepped down as he resigned the SNP whip during the term of the SNP/Labour coalition, and Conservative group leader, Iain Whyte who moved to what he hoped would be a safe seat in Craigentinny/ Duddingston. Cllr Max Mitchell held on to what was left of the Conservative vote here, but the vast share of the vote went to self declared “waste warrior and pavement pedant”,Cllr Hal Osler.

The electorate totals 24,608

Votes cast 13,542

Turnout 55%

Cllr Hal Osler was elected at Stage 1

Cllr Vicky Nicolson elected in Inverleith

Cllr Jule Bandel elected in Inverleith Ward

Name Political Party Stage elected Jule Bandel Green 10 Max Mitchell Conservative 7 Vicky Nicolson SNP 7 Hal Osler LibDem 1

These are the candidates who stood in the 2022 election in Inverleith:

Scottish Green Party – BANDEL, Jule

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HERRING, Stuart

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – HOLDEN, Phil

Scottish Libertarian Party – LAIRD, Tam

MCNAMARA, Stephen

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – MITCHELL, Max

Labour and Co-operative Party – MUNRO-BRIAN, Mhairi

Scottish National Party (SNP) – NICOLSON, Vicky

Scottish Liberal Democrats – OSLER, Hal

Scottish Liberal Democrats – WOOD, Malcolm Alexander

2017 results

The councillors elected were:

Gavin Barrie – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage four

Max Mitchell – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage four

Hal Osler – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage four

Iain Whyte – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage eight

Electorate: 24,275

Votes cast: 13,714

Turnout: 56.5%

