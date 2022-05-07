In Almond Ward there are four new councillors – three of them have been re-elected and there is a new face at the City Chambers.
With two Liberal Democrats elected here in 2017 the party decided to flood the ward and put forward a third candidate, Lewis Younie. It was in West Edinburgh that most of the Liberal Democrat gains were made – and all of these results came early on to much whooping from the many LibDems in the EICC including the Scottish leader, Alex Cole Hamilton.
- The electorate total 27,454
- Votes cast 14,024
- Turnout 51.1%
- The quota was 2,782
READ FULL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS AT FOOT OF ARTICLE
The 2022 results are as follows:
|Name
|Political Party
|Stage elected
|Kevin Lang
|Liberal Democrat
|1
|Norrie Work
|SNP
|1
|Louise Young
|Liberal Democrat
|2
|Lewis Younie
|Liberal Democrat
|8
These are the nine candidates who stood in Almond Ward.
- Workers Party of Britain – BAILLIE, Annemarie
- Scottish Green Party – BROUGH, Andrew
- Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – GEDDES, Stewart
- Scottish Labour Party – HESSLER, Fred
- Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HILL, James
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – LANG, Kevin
- Scottish National Party (SNP) – WORK, Norrie
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNG, Louise
- Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNIE, Lewis James
2017 results
In 2017 the candidates who were elected included:
Graham Hutchison – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage three
Kevin Lang – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage one
Norrie Work – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage ten
Louise Young – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage two
Electorate: 25,455
Votes cast: 14,336
Turnout: 56.3%