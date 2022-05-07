In Almond Ward there are four new councillors – three of them have been re-elected and there is a new face at the City Chambers.

With two Liberal Democrats elected here in 2017 the party decided to flood the ward and put forward a third candidate, Lewis Younie. It was in West Edinburgh that most of the Liberal Democrat gains were made – and all of these results came early on to much whooping from the many LibDems in the EICC including the Scottish leader, Alex Cole Hamilton.

  • The electorate total 27,454
  • Votes cast 14,024
  • Turnout 51.1%
  • The quota was 2,782

READ FULL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS AT FOOT OF ARTICLE

The 2022 results are as follows:

NamePolitical PartyStage elected
Kevin LangLiberal Democrat1
Norrie WorkSNP1
Louise YoungLiberal Democrat2
Lewis YounieLiberal Democrat8

These are the nine candidates who stood in Almond Ward.

  • Workers Party of Britain – BAILLIE, Annemarie
  • Scottish Green Party – BROUGH, Andrew
  • Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – GEDDES, Stewart
  • Scottish Labour Party – HESSLER, Fred
  • Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HILL, James
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – LANG, Kevin
  • Scottish National Party (SNP) – WORK, Norrie
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNG, Louise
  • Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNIE, Lewis James

2017 results

In 2017 the candidates who were elected included:

Graham Hutchison – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage three

Kevin Lang – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage one

Norrie Work – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage ten

Louise Young – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage two

Electorate: 25,455
Votes cast: 14,336
Turnout: 56.3%

Cllr Norrie Work just after the result was announced PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter
Cllr Kevin Lang
Andrew Brough Green candidate in Almond
Almond candidates on stage to hear the result
The final position in Edinburgh after the 2022 local election
Loader Loading…
EAD Logo Taking too long?

Reload Reload document
| Open Open in new tab

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.