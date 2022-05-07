In Almond Ward there are four new councillors – three of them have been re-elected and there is a new face at the City Chambers.

With two Liberal Democrats elected here in 2017 the party decided to flood the ward and put forward a third candidate, Lewis Younie. It was in West Edinburgh that most of the Liberal Democrat gains were made – and all of these results came early on to much whooping from the many LibDems in the EICC including the Scottish leader, Alex Cole Hamilton.

Cllr Louise Young hoping to do more about basic services and getting things right with a larger Liberal Democrat group on the council in Edinburgh #SLG22 #CouncilElections2022 pic.twitter.com/KE1Pmk1Prr — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) May 6, 2022

The electorate total 27,454

Votes cast 14,024

Turnout 51.1%

The quota was 2,782

READ FULL ANALYSIS OF RESULTS AT FOOT OF ARTICLE

The 2022 results are as follows:

Name Political Party Stage elected Kevin Lang Liberal Democrat 1 Norrie Work SNP 1 Louise Young Liberal Democrat 2 Lewis Younie Liberal Democrat 8

These are the nine candidates who stood in Almond Ward.

Workers Party of Britain – BAILLIE, Annemarie

Scottish Green Party – BROUGH, Andrew

Scottish Family Party: Pro-Family, Pro-Marriage, Pro-Life – GEDDES, Stewart

Scottish Labour Party – HESSLER, Fred

Scottish Conservative and Unionist – HILL, James

Scottish Liberal Democrats – LANG, Kevin

Scottish National Party (SNP) – WORK, Norrie

Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNG, Louise

Scottish Liberal Democrats – YOUNIE, Lewis James

2017 results

In 2017 the candidates who were elected included:

Graham Hutchison – Scottish Conservative and Unionist – elected at stage three

Kevin Lang – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage one

Norrie Work – Scottish National Party (SNP) – elected at stage ten

Louise Young – Scottish Liberal Democrats – elected at stage two

Electorate: 25,455

Votes cast: 14,336

Turnout: 56.3%

Cllr Norrie Work just after the result was announced PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Cllr Kevin Lang

Andrew Brough Green candidate in Almond

Almond candidates on stage to hear the result

The final position in Edinburgh after the 2022 local election

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...