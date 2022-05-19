Danyon Hume has revealed how his love for Glasgow Tigers’ Ashfield track “motivates” him to make a 15-hour round-trip every week from Wendover in Buckinghamshire, over an hour outside of London.



Hume (pictured by Taylor Lanning courtesy of Glasgow Tigers) made the switch to Scotland in the winter and he is reaping the rewards having helped the Tigers to six wins from seven matches and gaining a promotion to No 2 in the strong team.



Hume feels so good in the red and white and he said: “It takes about 7.5 hours each way, so in a round-trip it’s about 15 hours. I actually enjoy the journey up to Scotland. It motivates me that it’s such a cool track I’m traveling to.



“My mechanic, Garry Ball, are friends outside speedway, so to be able to work and travel with a friend is pretty cool and enjoyable. We have a laugh most of the way, and have a couple of stops on the way to break the journey up and before we know it we’re at Glasgow. It’s a lovely drive, and we’ve found some cool places to stop off at on the way.”



Hume, a three-time league winner, believes he is thriving after his move to the Tigers and said: “Tigers are such a good club to ride for. The track staff are all hard workers and always make sure we have a good track to race on. I can’t fault anything about it. I’m extremely happy at Glasgow.”



On Friday, Hume faces his former club Poole with whom he beat Glasgow to the SGB Championship title in last season’s play-offs and he added: “Poole are a good club, it’s going to be a tough one. I’m feeling confident. It’s certainly going to be a good meeting for the fans to come and watch.”

Like this: Like Loading...