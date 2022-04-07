Portobello’s growing number of independent food outlets and suppliers have been put on the map in a fund raising initiative in support of the former Town Hall.

Porty Food Map features 21 traders who tell their stories and provide recipes, and is brought to life with illustrations by local artist Barbara Hilliam and images by photographer Jon Davey.

The project was cooked up by local resident and foodie Jo Turbitt and Porty Central trustee Jen Elliot, with proceeds going to support the

Jo Turbitt said: “It is a real community endeavour celebrating the food community, encouraging people to buy local produce, to chat to traders and showcase what we have on our doorstep.

“We can see other high streets devastated by online shopping, but the pride and buzz in Porty’s thriving high street and promenade is so evident.

“It’s a book that we hope will inspire people to try new recipes, to shop local, support their local traders, to visit Portobello and experience the foodie haven we have here.”

Porty Food Map features long established traders such as Findlay’s the Butcher, Williamson Fishmonger, Spanish restaurant Malvarosa and The Espy, alongside newcomers like pasta specialists Aemilia, pizzeria Civerinos and Promenade neighbours Shrimp Wreck.

Jo added: “Buying Porty Food Map is one way of supporting the fundraising campaign to bring the Town Hall back into action for the community and also having a beautiful and useful book at the same time. It is also a ‘thank you’ to the individuals who have kept us fed, watered and supported over the years and most importantly over the last two years.”

The full list of traders featured are: Root Down, Findlay’s of Portobello, The Fine Wine Company, The Mouse Hole Deli, Popeye’s, Williamson Fishmonger, Gogo Beets, Aemilia, Deli 194, Harry’s Gourmet Treats, Miro’s Pantry, Reds, Malvarosa, Passey’s, The Boathouse, Crumbs, Shrimp Wreck, Civerinos, Miro’s, The Espy and The Little Green Van.

The Porty Food Map, priced £15, will be available from 23 April and can be ordered online

On parade – some of Portobello’s growing army of food outlets and suppliers. All photographs by Jon Davey.

